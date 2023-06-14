Bill changing how DCS handles missing Arizona foster kids heads to governor’s desk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A House bill aims to make the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) take faster action as soon as a child goes missing in their care. “It shouldn’t matter that they are foster children. Their lives should be valued just the same as every other child in Arizona,” said Sarah Rodgers, a foster parent in the Valley. The bill is now heading to Gov. Katie Hobbs’s desk for a signature.

Joie Wilson Lambson’s adopted son, Damien, went missing two weeks ago, and she only found out four days after his disappearance. He’s in the state’s temporary care in a group home because of behavioral issues. Because DCS doesn’t have a policy that allows his pictures to be released, his mother is sharing them in hopes he’ll be found. “I want to know he’s OK,” said Lambson.

HB 2651 requires DCS to take the following actions:

Work directly with police 24 hours after any child is reported missing

Allow pictures to be shared of those endangered missing children

Be more transparent with the state and the public on these cases

“It gives us as a community to actively look for the missing,” said Anika Robinson, cofounder of ASA NOW, a nonprofit which advocates for foster children. The legislation was inspired by a tragic case. In January, two girls went missing from their group home in Mesa. They were found dead two weeks later. “As a community, as a nonprofit, we were never given the opportunity to even post the information that they were missing, so that’s all that we want,” said Robinson. The nonprofit is pushing for House Bill 2651 to become law.

They were listed as runaways from a nearby group home in Mesa and reported missing on Jan. 7, two weeks before their bodies were found.

“They’re kids, and they deserve to know that people love and care for them, and I think that’s the biggest thing this bill addresses is that we treat them like any other kid in the community,” said foster parent Kim Vehon. In the meantime, Lambson is still searching for her son. “I hope Damien is found safe,” she said.

