Avondale student receives scholarship to US Navy summer flight academy

Tran is working to earn his pilot's license in 8 weeks!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona student is off to a U.S. Navy summer flight academy program!

Ryan Tran from Avondale is earning his pilot’s license for free and has already won multiple scholarships. Tran is one of 28 high-achieving students chosen for the program. The U.S. Navy has been partnering with organizations to ensure more students get the chance of a lifetime. The program cost out-of-pocket typically costs around $26,000 and while at the academy, the students earn five college credits.

The flight academy program manager says the Navy is honored to play a part in Tran’s personal and professional journey. The students in the program will finish with their private pilot certificate and college credits from either Delaware State University, Elizabeth City State University or D2 Aviation School.

