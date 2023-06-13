110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
Arizona’s Family’s news chopper, captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can...
2 people injured, 21 displaced after massive fire in central Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Officer Candace Kanavel is working to stay empathetic as she serves both as an officer and in...
Tempe police officer wins title of Miss Arizona USA
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash