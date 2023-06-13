110 ° Day Contest
Warmer weather on the way for Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and slightly warmer weather for the Valley today with a high of 96 forecast. That’s three degrees warmer than Monday but still 8 degrees below average for mid-June in Phoenix.

Warmer weather and triple digits return for the rest of this week. Dry conditions continue with the exception of a few isolated storms today near the Utah border.

Winds will become breezy Wednesday through the weekend all across Arizona. In the Valley, look for highs near 101 tomorrow, climbing to 106 by Father’s Day weekend.

