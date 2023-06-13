110 ° Day Contest
Two rare, endangered sea turtles find a home at Odysea Aquarium

Theodore and Powell are two new residents at Odysea Aquarium.
Theodore and Powell are two new residents at Odysea Aquarium.(OdySea Aquarium | OdySea Aquarium)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two male Kemp’s ridley sea turtles have made a historic return to Odysea Aquarium, now making it their permanent home this past week!

Theodore and Powell are both 43 years old and now you can find them swimming happily in the Deep Ocean exhibit in Scottsdale. Officials say that the pair are some of the rarest and the world’s most endangered species. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the only true North American sea turtles and are found near the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Odysea says that this isn’t their first time with the pair, the two having first arrived from a breeding program at the Grand Cayman Island’s Cayman Turtle Centre. This time, they’re returning from a brief quarantine period at SeaWorld Orlando and were flown in on a private plane, thanks to the Turtles Fly Too program.

The news also comes as Friday marks World Sea Turtle Day; so truly, what a time to find a new home for these two well-deserving friends!

“Being the most endangered sea turtle species globally, their presence at OdySea Aquarium is a testament to our dedication to conservation and education. Teddy and Pow Pow inspire us all to protect and preserve our oceans, ensuring a brighter future for all sea turtle species,” Director of Animal Care and Conservation Dave Peranteau said.

Want to snag some tickets to see the two nicknamed “Teddy” and “Pow Pow?” Click here for tickets to Odysea!

