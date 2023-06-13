Three Diamondbacks return from injury

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks are currently 41-25 and lead both the National League and the National League West--and they just got a bit better. The team announced on Monday that they’ve reinstated catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Joe Mantiply, and outfielder Kyle Lewis from the injured list.

In corresponding moves, the team optioned Lewis, catcher Jose Herrera, and pitcher Kevin Ginkel to Triple-A Reno following Sunday’s game. Pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment to make room for Kelly, who returns after having not played a game all season due to his fractured right forearm.

Lewis made the Opening Day roster and played in six games before going on the injured list with an “undisclosed injury.” The former Rookie of the Year had a .167/.324/.430 line before going on the injured list.

Mantiply has made eight appearances this season, pitching to a 2.35 ERA with eight strikeouts before suffering a right hamstring strain. The former All-Star began the season on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Last season, Kelly batted .211 with seven homers and 35 RBIs. Kelly was originally supposed to be out for 6-8 weeks in late March before being placed on the 60-day IL.

