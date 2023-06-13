110 ° Day Contest
Tempe police officer wins title of Miss Arizona USA

Officer Candace Kanavel is working to stay empathetic as she serves both as an officer and in Arizona.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While she helps keep the people of Tempe safe, Officer Candace Kanavel is also serving the state and community as Miss Arizona USA.

“When you look at pageant queens wearing beautiful gowns and dressing up and then being a police officer and getting out there to get your hands dirty--on the surface level they’re very different,” Kanavel said. “But on the inside, being on the inside of both, they’re very similar.”

She said communication, leadership, holding yourself to a high moral standard, and more skills are some examples of crossovers between her job and the pageant circle. As for the Tempe Police Department officers she works alongside, Kanavel said she sees them as older brothers but that they do tease her. “Yes, they do give me a hard time,” she said. She said that she plans to utilize her platform “Yes, She Can” to promote confidence in women and help them develop situational awareness.

“Knowing that your dreams are not mutually exclusive; you shouldn’t limit yourself to one thing just because it doesn’t match up with the other,” Kanavel said. “I’m hoping that when people see me in this role and in my role as a police officer will help bridge that divide.” She said that she hopes to humanize the role of police officer and that we all have families and different roles we serve in.

