‘Team 24′ helps Arizona kids continue their education

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Team 24 is an Arizona-based organization supporting children’s education for those who need an extra boost to complete their education.

“We within the community like to give back with our teams--being able to celebrate them and let them know that somebody cares about them,” said Ruben Gammage, founder of Team 24. “We’re really big on sports and athletes, so we always try to make sure they have a backup plan and a backup option as well.

Gammage said he felt like he got a second lease on life after surviving Hurricane Katrina and wanted to give back to the community. “The scholarships are mainly to give everyone a foundation to get started,” said Sandra Luna, president of the Team 24 Community. “Anything we can do to provide some kind of guidance not just by the funds but also giving them mentorship, guidance, and the opportunity to come back and volunteer with us.”

The organization is hosting a gala, hosted by Arizona’s Family Darrell Cunningham. Check out Team 24 Presents Draft Night at Arizona Grand Resort, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21. Individual tickets start at $129 and VIP tickets are also available. You can also learn more about the organization here.

