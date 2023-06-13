110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Team 24′ helps Arizona kids continue their education

Team 24 is supporting students who need an extra boost.
Team 24 is supporting students who need an extra boost.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Team 24 is an Arizona-based organization supporting children’s education for those who need an extra boost to complete their education.

“We within the community like to give back with our teams--being able to celebrate them and let them know that somebody cares about them,” said Ruben Gammage, founder of Team 24. “We’re really big on sports and athletes, so we always try to make sure they have a backup plan and a backup option as well.

Gammage said he felt like he got a second lease on life after surviving Hurricane Katrina and wanted to give back to the community. “The scholarships are mainly to give everyone a foundation to get started,” said Sandra Luna, president of the Team 24 Community. “Anything we can do to provide some kind of guidance not just by the funds but also giving them mentorship, guidance, and the opportunity to come back and volunteer with us.”

The organization is hosting a gala, hosted by Arizona’s Family Darrell Cunningham. Check out Team 24 Presents Draft Night at Arizona Grand Resort, starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21. Individual tickets start at $129 and VIP tickets are also available. You can also learn more about the organization here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
Arizona’s Family’s news chopper, captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can...
2 people injured, 21 displaced after massive fire in central Phoenix

Latest News

AZFAMILY | Giving students a hand-up with Team 24
Come stuff the bus for school kids in need at Chandler Fashion Mall near the Crayola Experience!
‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Chandler, helping students with school supplies
Stuff the Bus Campaign kicks off in Chandler
Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" is Scout's favorite song. It's given him strength as he goes...
Arizona boy meets artist whose music gives him strength in hospital