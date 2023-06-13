110 ° Day Contest
SWAT standoff in Glendale ends; man allegedly threw firecrackers, swung golf club

SWAT teams were on the scene for hours.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A SWAT standoff has ended with a man in custody Tuesday morning after police say he threw firecrackers and swung a golf club at neighbors. Glendale police tell Arizona’s Family it happened in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Claremont, just north of Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say a man was reportedly threatening neighbors and when officers arrived shortly before midnight Monday, he locked himself in his apartment and refused to come out. Detectives also said that he claimed he was armed and made threats that he would shoot if officers came to his door. After several hours, the SWAT team and a police K-9 worked to take the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police haven’t identified the suspect and are still working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

