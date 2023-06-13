SWAT standoff in Glendale ends; man allegedly threw firecrackers, swung golf club

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A SWAT standoff has ended with a man in custody Tuesday morning after police say he threw firecrackers and swung a golf club at neighbors. Glendale police tell Arizona’s Family it happened in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Claremont, just north of Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say a man was reportedly threatening neighbors and when officers arrived shortly before midnight Monday, he locked himself in his apartment and refused to come out. Detectives also said that he claimed he was armed and made threats that he would shoot if officers came to his door. After several hours, the SWAT team and a police K-9 worked to take the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police haven’t identified the suspect and are still working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.