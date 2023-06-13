Study: Cardinals named one of NFL’s most injury-prone teams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Unfortunately, injuries are part of sports, and amid a horrendous 4-13 season for the Arizona Cardinals, it’s no debate that injuries played a part in a season that ended with a seven-game losing streak with only one win at home.

In a new study conducted by Online Betting Guide (OLBG), the Cardinals are ranked third in the NFL with 19 injuries in 2022, with only the Tennessee Titans (24) and Denver Broncos (22) with more.

The Cardinals suffered seven knee injuries, including star quarterback Kyler Murray’s torn ACL on December 12. The Cardinals hope that Murray can return to the team sometime “before mid-season.”

The Cardinals had a flurry of different lineups all throughout the season, including on special teams where they used four different kickers. Other significant injuries included safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy, tight-end Zach Ertz, and lineman Rodney Hudson. This list doesn’t include DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game suspension that he served at the beginning of the 2022 season.

You can view the full research at: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/nfls-most-stressful-teams

