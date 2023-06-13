110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
Arizona’s Family’s news chopper, captured aerials of a house engulfed in flames, and smoke can...
2 people injured, 21 displaced after massive fire in central Phoenix

Latest News

Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center