Southwest Airlines offers up to 40% off fares

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Those looking to get away and escape the Arizona heat can score some sweet deals from a major airline for a limited time.

As part of the airline’s “big birthday sale,” those booking online fares between Tuesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 15 can get 40% off the base fare. Taxes and government fees, per usual, are extra. Seats and dates are limited, with discounted fares only valid for select travel to Aug. 15 to Dec. 14. Blackout dates also apply.

Southwest is also celebrating its birthday with an arrangement of company merch, a giveaway of “Rapid Rewards” bonus points, and promotional roundtrip tickets and companion passes. And on it’s official birthday, Sunday, June 18, adults can enjoy a free alcoholic beverage while on board.

For more information, visit Southwest.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

