Scottsdale mom set to testify in congressional hearing about AI voice scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Jennifer DeStefano decided to share her story, she hoped to raise awareness about the scam call that terrorized her family. She didn’t expect the reaction she received. “All of a sudden, my social media is blowing up. People are reaching out to me. They want live interviews,” she said. “I had no idea it was going to get the response it did and I was so honored and so humbled that this story went so far and so wide so quickly.”

In April, On Your Side first reported on DeStefano’s experience. The Scottsdale mom says she was targeted by a scammer who used artificial intelligence to clone her daughter’s voice. Months have passed, but the call is still fresh in her mind. Her daughter was on the phone, pleading for help, and then a man demanded a ransom for the 15-year-old’s safety. “It was her voice. It was her crying. It was her sobbing. Her inflection. We had multiple back-and-forths. It wasn’t just one statement. It was a conversation,” DeStefano said.

It was all fake. There was no kidnapping, and the voice on the phone was cloned by artificial intelligence. The report went viral and even captured the attention of Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who invited DeStefano to testify at a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday. In a video posted to social media, Ossoff used a voice clone to announce the hearing. “Congress must properly understand this revolutionary technology and its relationship to human rights,” Ossoff’s AI voice pronounced.

“Whenever you put yourself out there, you never know what kind of response you’re going to get. I had some responses. People were like, ‘How would you believe it? How did it come to be?’ And then I could not believe the amount of people who came forward, and said ‘This has happened to me. This is my story. This is my experience,’” DeStefano said. “It was really eye opening and frightening.”

AI technology is rapidly improving. Subbarao Kambhampati, a computer science professor at Arizona State University specializing in AI, told On Your Side a voice clone can be created with a sample as small as three seconds.

“There’s no such thing as 100% security,” said Tim Roemer, a cyber security expert and the former director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. “I’ll be really candid with you. AI is going to be utilized faster by bad actors than it is by the good actors protecting us. That’s just the nature of the game. It’s going to take a little bit of time for everybody to grow accustomed to the world we’re dealing with and world we are in with AI.”

“How can we keep this technology in the right hands?” DeStefano said. “Obviously that’s a very lofty goal, but what measures and steps can we do to accomplish that? What kind of criminal action can we have so it’s not just a prank call? It’s not dismissed? This is terrorizing. It is a form of terror and we need to treat it as such.” Tuesday’s hearing begins at 11:30 a.m. Arizona time.

