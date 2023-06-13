Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The American Express Platinum credit card is ranked one of the most prestigious. Zach Kowalski and his wife pay $800 a year just for the membership and perks. So, when they fell victim to a fraudulent charge in Mexico, they didn’t think they would have a problem. But they did. “Yeah, this is an example of some of the fun we had.” Zach said as he showed On Your Side a video of his family on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last summer for a vacation.

But Zach says his vacation hit a sour note while driving back to Cabo’s airport to leave. He says he pulled his rental car into this gas station near the airport to gas up. Zach says he gave the gas station attendant his American Express Platinum card to pay. However, Zach says the attendant returned to his rental car with bad news. “He comes back about a minute later and says sorry, the credit card is not working.”

Zach was surprised and wound-up paying cash. But when he checked his American Express Platinum account when he returned to Arizona, he discovered that the gas station attendant had lied about his card not working and had actually charged him $980. And the charge wasn’t for gas but a bogus car rental. “We’re in Phoenix and I’m looking at my AMEX app and I see Norte Car Rental show up with a charge for $980.” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked, “But, you didn’t rent a car from that company?” He replied, “No, I rented my car from National Car Rental for $300. So, I’m scratching my head saying, what is this?”

Zach disputed his card with American Express three different times, and each time AMEX said the bogus charge was legitimate and that Zach had to pay the $980. Aggravated, he contacted On Your Side for help. “As someone who watches Arizona’s Family and, On Your Side, I decided to call you and give it a shot.”

Turns out, that Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping off consumers who get gas. Check out these reviews we found. One person wrote, “Do not get gas here. The attendants are running a scam. They skimmed my card for $1,300. Another customer wrote, “As we drove away on one of my cards, there was a charge for over $1,000.00. And another person wrote, “Not sure why credit card companies still allow this merchant to process payments.”

On Your Side forwarded American Express Platinum all the history of complaints, including Zach’s fraudulent documents. One document Zach says even contains his forged signature from the rental company that claimed he rented a car. At On Your Side’s request, American Express has re-opened Zach’s dispute and is currently investigating. When they reach a decision, On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.

Until then, Zach says he can’t believe a card with such prestige didn’t help him when he needed it. “Again, this is a card that I pay over $800 a year for the privilege of having so I can have the benefits like the added security and the peace of mind which I am not getting.”

