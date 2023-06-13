110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale firefighters rescue woman from burning condo near Old Town

Firefighters used a ladder to the rescue the woman out of the window.
Firefighters used a ladder to the rescue the woman out of the window.(Scottdale Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale fire crew say a woman is in the hospital after firefighters rescued her from a burning condo near Old Town on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around noon near 68th Street and Osborn Road. While details are limited, the Scottsdale Fire Department confirmed that a woman was rescued to safety through a window. She was treated for burns at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital; however, the extent of her injuries is unknown. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Details on what led up to the fire are still under investigation. 68th St. and Osborn Road intersection area traffic will be restricted for an unknown amount of time, fire officials say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

