Scottsdale firefighters rescue woman from burning condo near Old Town

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale fire crew say a woman is in the hospital after firefighters rescued her from a burning condo near Old Town on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around noon near 68th Street and Osborn Road. While details are limited, the Scottsdale Fire Department confirmed that a woman was rescued to safety through a window. She was treated for burns at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital; however, the extent of her injuries is unknown. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Details on what led up to the fire are still under investigation. 68th St. and Osborn Road intersection area traffic will be restricted for an unknown amount of time, fire officials say.

WORKING FIRE 3313 N 68TH ST ,SCT Fire crews have rescued a female fire victim from this window . Scottsdale Paramedics are treating and transporting to local burn hospital in stable condition. PIO is on scene . pic.twitter.com/vJQchgJp58 — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) June 13, 2023

