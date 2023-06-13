110 ° Day Contest
Peoria woman missing after family tried to put her in mental health facility

An Arizona family is looking for answers after they say their loved one was abandoned outside a Phoenix jail and is now missing.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona family is looking for answers after they say one of their own was abandoned outside a Phoenix jail and is now missing.

Lucy Castro, 37, has bipolar disorder and was last seen at the jail on Thursday night. Peoria Police have confirmed that she has been reported as missing.

“All the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had to do was make a phone call, and none of this would have happened,” Lucy’s brother Pedro said. As Pedro, brother Ramiro Jr., and mom Catalina sit outside the Phoenix Intake Transfer and Release (ITR) jail, they have many questions. But the one that matters most, where is Lucy? “We think that she might have been here [outside the ITR] for two days,” Pedro said. “And no one is giving us any answers.”

Peoria Police received a mental health petition form filled out by Castro’s dad Ramiro Sr. within the last month after her bipolar disorder symptoms worsened. When they arrived at her home last Wednesday to take her to a mental health facility, Castro fought back, ultimately being charged with aggravated assault.

“Clearly we know we’re there to help her out and get her the help,” Peoria Police Officer Kristopher Babros said. “But we always want to maintain the safety and security of our officers as well.”

Babros says an officer emailed Lucy’s mental health petition to a Maricopa County detention deputy, and a sergeant confirmed that the form was in Castro’s file. But a Maricopa County Sheriff’s spokesperson told Arizona’s Family that there was no documentation preventing them from releasing her Thursday.

Castro’s family says she was released on Thursday night without a phone. Babros says since Saturday, Castro has been reported as missing. Her family says that while she might appear mentally stable when speaking with a mental health unit, that isn’t the case.

“She would talk to them and convince them that she’s OK,” brother Ramiro Jr. said. “And we would say she isn’t OK, she’s having delusions. They would say there’s nothing that we can do because we’re talking to her and she seems fine. And we would say well this is what this disorder is.”

Castro’s family is now canvassing the ITR area, hoping they’ll run into her. Their message to Lucy? “Just please call any of us,” Pedro said. “Let us know that you’re ok.” “I would give anything to see you again,” Ramiro added. “We want to help you. You deserve to get actual help.”

Castro’s family says that when they spoke with someone from the county mental health unit, that representative told the family that the mental health petition wasn’t received until after she was released. We attempted to speak with someone from that unit, but they couldn’t speak with us at this time.

If you’d like to help the Castro family search for Lucy, they’ve set up a GoFundMe.

