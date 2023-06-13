110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Oil companies denied waiver to bring more gas blends to Arizona

A Hobbs spokesperson said her administration had been working for weeks to move forward with the waiver but the EPA said it wouldn't be granted.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans are feeling the pain at the pump. While gas prices are slowly trending down, the average price in Arizona is still higher than the national average. In March, oil companies warned the governor’s office that prices would go up if the state didn’t take action. The Western States Petroleum Association wrote a letter to Gov. Hobbs asking for a waiver from the EPA to allow additional gasoline blends to be sold in Arizona.

“We asked for this waiver with the idea that if we could bring in from other areas fuel for a short period of time, you could lower costs and still keep things on track with air emissions,” said Kevin Slagle, a spokesperson with WSPA.

The letter said equipment issues, weather and refinery maintenance impacted our state’s supply. The waivers are typically granted during fuel supply emergencies and temporarily lift regulations put in place to protect our air quality. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the Hobbs administration had been working for weeks to move forward with the waiver, but the EPA said it would not be granted.

“It is a state and regional decision to have these specialized fuels and look, they are meant to help with air quality and issues that are good but do come with issues that come with restrains, when costs go up,” said Slagle.

The full letter from WSPA is below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after standoff in Gilbert neighborhood
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

Oil companies denied waiver to bring gas blends to Arizona
How a wet monsoon season affects burn scars in northern Arizona
Investigators say the swim bladders were hidden inside a shipment of frozen fish fillets.
Border patrol seizes 200+ swim bladders of endangered fish in Nogales
Deputy Cardenas with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive at a house fire.
Body-cam shows Mohave County deputy saving man from house fire