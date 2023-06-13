Oil companies denied waiver to bring more gas blends to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans are feeling the pain at the pump. While gas prices are slowly trending down, the average price in Arizona is still higher than the national average. In March, oil companies warned the governor’s office that prices would go up if the state didn’t take action. The Western States Petroleum Association wrote a letter to Gov. Hobbs asking for a waiver from the EPA to allow additional gasoline blends to be sold in Arizona.

“We asked for this waiver with the idea that if we could bring in from other areas fuel for a short period of time, you could lower costs and still keep things on track with air emissions,” said Kevin Slagle, a spokesperson with WSPA.

The letter said equipment issues, weather and refinery maintenance impacted our state’s supply. The waivers are typically granted during fuel supply emergencies and temporarily lift regulations put in place to protect our air quality. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the Hobbs administration had been working for weeks to move forward with the waiver, but the EPA said it would not be granted.

“It is a state and regional decision to have these specialized fuels and look, they are meant to help with air quality and issues that are good but do come with issues that come with restrains, when costs go up,” said Slagle.

The full letter from WSPA is below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.