New therapy dog helps Gilbert Police cope with traumatic situations

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has a new, fluffy member on their team to help with officers’ wellness while on the job.

Finley, a 2-year-old goldendoodle, is a therapy dog in training for the Gilbert Police’s Peer Support and Wellness unit, which helps officers and professional staff with resources, education and assistance focused on their physical, mental, financial and spiritual well-being. Finley has been with the department for about a month and has helped officers cope with traumatic situations and day-to-day stress.

“He’s acclimating very well; he’s doing the rounds very well. I selected him because of the way he engages with people. He makes rounds in the room and loves to engage with everybody, and just kind of gives them love and takes care of them,” said Gilbert Police Officer Mckay Lauritzen.

Finley was given to the department by the Fetch Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives in the animal and human communities through programs that provide first responders with support, training and resources.

Gilbert PD’s Peer Support and Wellness unit began in 2018. The team consists of a sergeant and two officers who work together to empower the police department’s employees to live happy and healthy lives on or off duty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.