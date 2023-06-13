110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New therapy dog helps Gilbert Police cope with traumatic situations

The Gilbert Police Department has a new, fluffy member on their team to help with officers’ cope with stress while on the job.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has a new, fluffy member on their team to help with officers’ wellness while on the job.

Finley, a 2-year-old goldendoodle, is a therapy dog in training for the Gilbert Police’s Peer Support and Wellness unit, which helps officers and professional staff with resources, education and assistance focused on their physical, mental, financial and spiritual well-being. Finley has been with the department for about a month and has helped officers cope with traumatic situations and day-to-day stress.

“He’s acclimating very well; he’s doing the rounds very well. I selected him because of the way he engages with people. He makes rounds in the room and loves to engage with everybody, and just kind of gives them love and takes care of them,” said Gilbert Police Officer Mckay Lauritzen.

Finley was given to the department by the Fetch Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives in the animal and human communities through programs that provide first responders with support, training and resources.

Gilbert PD’s Peer Support and Wellness unit began in 2018. The team consists of a sergeant and two officers who work together to empower the police department’s employees to live happy and healthy lives on or off duty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

The Scottsdale mom says she was targeted by a scammer who used artificial intelligence to clone...
Scottsdale mom who reported AI voice cloning scam to share story at Georgia Senate hearing
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Real estate expert explains pros and cons of 1% mortgage
According to ARMLS, median home prices in March were set at $419,000, $56,000 lower than May...
Phoenix-area housing market corrected, low inventory creating competition