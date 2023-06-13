110 ° Day Contest
Multiple WB lanes blocked on Loop 202 in Tempe after rollover crash

Multiple cars were involved in the wreck.
Multiple cars were involved in the wreck.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple lanes of the Loop 202 freeway are blocked in Tempe just in the time for the morning commute on Tuesday

While details are extremely limited, around 5:35 a.m., there were initial reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers confirmed that at least three westbound lanes were blocked and that at least one person was injured. No other information was immediately released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use side streets or anticipate traffic delays until troopers can clear the crash site. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

