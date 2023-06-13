Light rail funding threatens renewal of transportation sales tax in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State lawmakers on Monday were still hammering out the details to potentially extend a decades-old sales tax that funds vital transportation projects in Maricopa County. Time is running out because the county needs voter approval before the half-cent sales tax expires at the end of the year.

Voters first approved Proposition 400 in 1985 and renewed it again in 2004 by a wide margin (58% to 42%) for another 20 years. Under state law, the state’s most populous county is barred from placing the tax extension on next year’s ballot without legislative approval.

The key hang-up threatening to run Prop. 400 off the tracks appears to be funding for light rail. Under a plan unveiled by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs over the weekend, 40% of the tax revenue would go to freeways, 22% for arterial roads, and 38% for transit projects like buses. Hobbs is only setting aside 3.5% for maintaining the light rail, which is about four times less than a plan approved by Republicans last year that was eventually vetoed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey.

Republicans like state Rep. Matt Gress from Phoenix said the governor’s plan diverts too much money to transit and light rail at the expense of roads and freeways. “I don’t feel comfortable allowing monies to be siphoned away for transit at the expense of these key commerce corridors, our roads and bridges like the State Route 51,” he said.

Democrats appear to support the governor’s plan and would reject any GOP efforts to strip light rail fund out of the proposal. Time is also an issue in getting the bill passed. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after an extended four-week break. They plan to work two days this week before taking another recess until early August.

If they fail to approve Prop. 400 extension on Tuesday, it will further delay and add more uncertainty to the proposal’s future. Waiting to authorize the tax extension vote until next year risks putting the tax increase’s fate into lawmakers’ hands during what will be a contentious election year.

