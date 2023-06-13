Jamie Yazzie’s family led to location of remains found following ‘The Forgotten’ documentary

HOPI RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Less than 24 hours after our True Crime Arizona documentary “The Forgotten” aired Sunday night about the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis (MMIW) one of the families we featured is already seeing a change in the right direction. Jamie Yazzie went missing in 2019 from the Navajo Nation, and her remains were found two years later on the Hopi reservation. Her boyfriend was just charged with her murder last year.

The family has fought for any information from officials for years, and finally, federal officials led them to the place her body was found for the first time today. To this day, they still have not received Jamie Yazzie’s remains back, but today was a step in the right direction.

It was a heartbreaking moment in our documentary when you could see the pain in the eyes of Jamie Yazzie’s mom. “He took a mom, from three handsome boys,” Ethylene Denny said in the documentary. “How long is it going to take? How long are they going to hold on to mom? She needs to be put to rest.” Their family is still fighting to lay her to rest after she went missing in the summer of 2019 and was found dead on the Hopi reservation in November 2021.

Attorney Darlene Gomez began working with the Yazzie family years ago, and right after they were finally told in February 2022 that Jamie’s body was found months prior, they started sending emails asking to be led to the area where Jamie was found. This morning, June 2023, it finally happened. “I have an 11-year-old boy and Jamie’s boys, this is going to be the first opportunity for them to see where their mother was at, that final resting point, and I just wish I could be there to give them a big hug,” Gomez said.

It wasn’t just Jamie’s boys who could use a hug. Monday was Jamie’s mom’s birthday. “Here it’s supposed to be a day of celebration, but they’re being led to where Jamie’s body was found,” Gomez said.

Gomez said in some ways, though, it was the greatest gift. “They were able to pray, they were able to console one another, and it was just a very special time for their family,” Gomez said.

The documentary shines a light on the struggles Native families have had getting the attention, and resources, for their cases from different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Gomez said there’s often a lot of red tape to break through and follow-ups over and over, but Monday she offered her sincere thank you to the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs for making this moment happen for the Yazzie family, one they only dreamed of having just a few years ago. “Even from when I first met the Yazzie family a few months after Jamie went missing, I could have never imagined that it would have been…it is where it is today,” said Gomez. “And today I can honestly say we’re all moving forward to work together.”

Tre James, Jamie’s boyfriend, wasn’t charged and arrested for 1st-degree murder until the summer of 2022. In between Jamie going missing and his arrest, court documents allege Tre James assaulted and attempted to suffocate at least three other women.

Gomez said the prosecution is trying to get separate trials for each girl, in hopes of Tre James eventually serving more time.

