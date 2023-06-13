110 ° Day Contest
Ex-Arizona corrections director accused of pointing gun at police offered plea deal

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The former Arizona corrections director accused of pointing a gun at officers during a hours-long standoff has been offered a plea deal. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said on Tuesday that a plea agreement has been approved to send to Charles Ryan’s defense team. Previously in May 2022, a grand jury indicted Ryan on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Ryan’s wife called 911 after he shot himself in the hand. Officers arrived at his home, but Ryan wouldn’t come out, police said. However, he then opened a door, walked out and pointed a gun at officers. Authorities tried to use less lethal force to get Ryan to surrender, but he went back inside, investigators said. Eventually, Tempe Police were able to get Ryan out of the house and take him into custody.

A grand jury indicted Charles Ryan on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Ryan retired as the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry in September 2019.

