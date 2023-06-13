Creighton University, St. Joseph’s host summer medical academy for Phoenix teens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Creighton University and St Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center are working together to host a hands-on summer medical academy for Phoenix area youth interested in the medical field.

Dr. Claudia Chambers, associate dean of medical education at Creighton Health Sciences, said, “Creighton University Phoenix Regional Campus was brought to Phoenix with the intent of training the next generation of healthcare professionals. We are intending to meet this shortage and the need within the Arizona market.” The doctor said this high school program was designed to ignite an interest in healthcare among students.

“The future is bright but we’re still behind. The shortage is national and local,” Dr. Chambers said. One of the students participating in this week’s program said he hopes to learn real-life skills that he’ll bring into his hopeful future as a sports medicine physician. “It’s inspiring to be among my peers and learn along with them,” he said.

According to Creighton’s website, the Mini Medical School program focuses on 4th through 12th grade first-generation rural, Native American, allies in diversity and inclusion, and underrepresented students to get a leg up within the health-related field. Medical students are also invited to participate in the program, as it counts toward 1.5 required credits. Want to apply? Click here. You can also learn more about Creighton University here.

