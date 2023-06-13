Corbin Carroll wins NL Player of the Week Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Players, coaches, and fans have started to take notice of rookie sensation Corbin Carroll after a dominant road trip that earned him the National League Player of the Week Award. The 22-year-old went 13 for 26, with four homers, ten runs, nine RBI, and three stolen bases in five games against the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.

Carroll joins pitcher Zac Gallen as the only two Diamondbacks players to win the award this season, and Carroll is the first Diamondbacks position player to take home the honor since Kole Calhoun won it in September 2020.

Already the favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, he’s now gaining consideration for the NL MVP Award after his efforts helped the Diamondbacks win six games in a row and claim the NL’s top spot at 41-25. After winning the award for the first time in his young career, Carroll said he is focused more on helping his team win than his own personal accolades.

“It feels good, we got back from a successful road trip, everyone healthy, good road trip,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “...I said yesterday I had a good week and got some pitchers this week, there will be plenty of weeks where it’s the other way around. I’ve learned the best thing for me personally is just staying the course and staying within my process has helped me even out those highs and lows.”

Carroll is currently in fifth among NL outfielders in this year’s All-Star voting with 232,565 votes, only trailing Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Juan Soto, and it’s easy to see why. Carroll has a .313/397/589 slash line this season with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs, also notching 19 stolen bases in the process.

Carroll is currently on pace for a 30-50 season (30 home runs and 50 stolen bases), which has only been done twice in MLB history (Eric Davis and Barry Bonds). Though his production is getting popular around the league, Carroll will continue to quietly work on his craft and focus on his team’s success.

“His humbleness is one of the things that we all love about him,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Carroll. “He’s never satisfied, he’s always on a search to get better, I’ve been saying he never wastes days. He never wastes one day learning, growing, and pushing forward. This is a great honor for him. I know it’s the first of many.”

