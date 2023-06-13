Back to triple digit highs for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An upper-level low located off the coast of southern California has been providing us with unseasonably cool air for the past couple of days. It’s beginning to drift onshore and will eventually pass just to the north of Arizona as it weekends.

That will bring us a couple more days of temperatures below average for the state and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to northern Arizona, generally north of the I-40 corridor. As the low moves away, a ridge of high pressure over northern Mexico will push into Arizona from the southeast. It won’t reach full strength over the state, although it will be just strong enough to bring temperatures into the 105-107 range in the desert by the weekend.

That’s a little bit above normal for this time of year. The ridge will flounder early next week, and temperatures will drop a few degrees. We do think the trend over the next couple of weeks will pretty much remain what we’ve been seeing; cooler than average temperatures and, really, not much chance for rain.

On this date in 1972, a small tornado touched down at 40th Avenue and Southern and did some minor damage. No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.