3 plead guilty for supplying guns to man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people have pleaded guilty to giving firearms to the man who allegedly shot Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan, but none of those who entered their plea supplied the weapon used in the law enforcement attack.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Erika La Rae Williams, 51, pleaded guilty on May 22 to “making a material false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She bought a Taurus G3 pistol from a licensed gun seller on Sept. 3, 2020, for her son Essa Williams after he was released from the Arizona state prison. She claimed on the record that she was the buying the gun for herself but allegedly knew she was buying the weapon for her son.

Essa is now awaiting trial in Maricopa County Superior Court for shooting Officer Tyler Moldovan on Dec. 14, 2021. The pistol was not the same one used in the shooting. Erika’s sentencing will take place on July 31, and she could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

On May 24, Dwayne Keith Anderson, 51, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting. Prosecutors say that Anderson met Essa Williams at a gun show where he said he could help him avoid a background check. Months later and just one day before the shooting, Williams texted Anderson information of a woman and a photo ID. Anderson filled out the record and provided a signature that matched the woman’s identity.

Later, Essa came to Anderson’s house in a black Dodge Charger to pick up the weapon. Phoenix Police searched the Charger after the shooting happened and found a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm on the backseat floorboard, which was determined not the gun used to shoot Officer Moldovan. Anderson faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Also Alice Berdicchia, 24, pleaded guilty last week to misprision of a felony. On Nov. 26, 2021, she agreed to bring Essa, her boyfriend, a Glock 9mm pistol. Berdicchia knew he was a previously convicted felon and that he could not legally possess a gun. The Glock 9mm was not the firearm used to shoot Officer Moldavan. Her sentencing will happen on Aug. 14, and she faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

