‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after standoff in Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ - Gilbert police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted fugitive who was reportedly threatening people late Sunday night

Gilbert police confirmed that officers responded to a home on Lovebird Lane, near Lindsay and Germann roads, around 11:30 p.m. A police spokesperson at the scene said that a 911 caller reported that a man was threatening them inside the home and when officers arrived, more people exited the house also claiming that the suspect was threatening them. After several hours of attempted contact, SWAT commands and flash bangs, the suspect was not found inside and detectives then searched the home’s garage.

While it’s unclear how the suspect and victims knew each other, police have identified the suspect as a known fugitive who is wanted out of Minnesota. Authorities say that he is considered armed and dangerous and that the public should not approach him. Arizona’s Family is working on obtaining the name and a photo of the suspect. Check back for updates.

