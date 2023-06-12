Suspect faces human smuggling charges after chase ends in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a suspected human smuggling case.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest followed a high-speed chase.

A deputy tried to stop a van CCSO says was speeding in the Dragoon area Sunday morning, June 11.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at East Adams Ranch and North Johnson Road.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Rito Cabral from Lakewood, California.

Deputies found eight undocumented immigrants in the rear of the vehicle, none of which were secured with seatbelts.

The immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing and Cabral was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

He now faces charges of smuggling, felony flight, criminal speed, and reckless endangerment.

