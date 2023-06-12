110 ° Day Contest
‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Chandler, helping students with school supplies

Come stuff the bus for school kids in need at Chandler Fashion Mall near the Crayola Experience!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Stuff the Bus campaign has returned to the Valley, setting up shop just outside the Crayola Experience at Chandler Fashion Mall.

Rosaria Cane with Fulton Homes said this is the 20th year that the company has been working with Stuff the Bus. “It’s such a great cause. School supplies are really expensive,” she said. “You can send money directly to the cause or donate supplies directly to students in Chandler at the Crayola Experience inside the Chandler Fashion Mall.”

Boys and Girls Club of Arizona welcomes monetary donations so they can order supplies in bulk and stretch the money. “Our families are working families and they need care during the summer,” said Cassidy Campana, APR, vice president of communications. Items needed are backpacks, glue, notebooks, markers, crayons, folders, scissors, erasers, pencils, pencil bags, etc.

The campaign goes from June 12 to July 2nd! See the full list of supplies needed here.

