SRP offering home installation services for EV charging stations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River Project (SRP) has announced that it’s offering customers a complete electric vehicle charge home installation service. The company is partnering with Qmerit, an EV charging station developer, for the service.

Terry Rother, EV Programs lead at SRP, said that several customers had reported difficulties choosing the right home charger. “By partnering with experienced and respected industry leader Qmerit, we can help smooth the process for prospective EV owners,” he said. To be considered for the installation, homeowners must have a 240-volt connection that’s been professionally installed.

Then, the individual can reach out to Qmerit to be paired with an expert who will design the appropriate EV charging station plan to their needs, offer an upfront estimate, and connect them with an installer. A one-year warranty guarantee is included. At-home Level 2 chargers can boost an EV battery 5 times faster than a Level 1. All SRP customers can save $250 on a Level 2 smart charger, if they’re approved for the service.

As a part of its 2035 Sustainability Goals, SRP has said it hopes to have 500,000 EVs in its service area and to manage 90% of EV charging through EV plans and programs. More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.