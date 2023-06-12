110 ° Day Contest
SRP offering home installation services for EV charging stations

EV range anxiety
SRP is offering home installation services on electric vehicle chargers to all customers who apply.(Shutterstock)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River Project (SRP) has announced that it’s offering customers a complete electric vehicle charge home installation service. The company is partnering with Qmerit, an EV charging station developer, for the service.

Terry Rother, EV Programs lead at SRP, said that several customers had reported difficulties choosing the right home charger. “By partnering with experienced and respected industry leader Qmerit, we can help smooth the process for prospective EV owners,” he said. To be considered for the installation, homeowners must have a 240-volt connection that’s been professionally installed.

Then, the individual can reach out to Qmerit to be paired with an expert who will design the appropriate EV charging station plan to their needs, offer an upfront estimate, and connect them with an installer. A one-year warranty guarantee is included. At-home Level 2 chargers can boost an EV battery 5 times faster than a Level 1. All SRP customers can save $250 on a Level 2 smart charger, if they’re approved for the service.

As a part of its 2035 Sustainability Goals, SRP has said it hopes to have 500,000 EVs in its service area and to manage 90% of EV charging through EV plans and programs. More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

