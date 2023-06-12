110 ° Day Contest
Scottsdale’s ‘The Montauk’ serves up shrimp, deviled eggs, sliders and more

$6 clam chowder, house-made chips, and crispy rock shrimps are must-haves at this Old Town Scottsdale spot.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are in Old Town Scottsdale, a stop into Montauk is worth your time! Their happy hour is all day Monday and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday. For $6 you can get house potato chips with a parmesan and truffle oil French onion dip or a cup of their clam chowder. Try their deviled eggs with bacon and arugula for $8.

The Mac and cheese with smoked gouda, havarti, and parmesan is delicious coming in at $9 during happy hour. Their crispy rock shrimp with a sweet aji amarillo chili sauce is also a hit for just $11 during happy hour. If you love cheese, their burrata with fig, prosciutto, truffle oil, and grilled bread is worth checking out for $10.

The crispy chicken sliders are a good size and come with pickle, house slaw and a spicy aioli. They will run you $12 during happy hour, while it’s typically $15. The drink deals are pretty good, too! During happy hour you can get a draft beer for $4 or a well cocktail for $5. Enjoy! To see the menu, click/tap here.

