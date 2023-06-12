Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills innocent partygoer after fight in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have announced an arrest after a deadly shooting at a party over the weekend.

Officers say 31-year-old Charles Norice shot and killed a seemingly innocent partygoer after an argument with a man at the party. Officers were called out just after midnight early Sunday morning to a home near Higley Road and the U.S. 60 about a reported shooting at a birthday party. When authorities arrived, they learned that two men who had been in a physical fight went outside where Norice pulled a gun and fired into the air.

That man reportedly had multiple scratches on his chest, stomach, face, and one of his shoulders. Norice then fired back at the other man but shot Stephanie White, 31, who was standing behind him. At that point, Norice went back inside the home, fired at other partygoers, and then took off. White later died at a nearby hospital.

Norice was found in the backyard behind some bushes and was taken into custody. According to court documents, he admitted to having a gun like the one found at the crime scene but that he usually keeps it in his car’s glove compartment and grabbed it to defend himself. In specific, he did not remember going to the car to grab the gun or firing multiple rounds, but that the injuries and the assault might have affected his memory.

Norice is now booked on second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

