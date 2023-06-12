Pedestrian dead after collision in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Peoria on Monday afternoon. The crash happened near 99th and Peoria avenues around 3 p.m. Authorities are working to find out what led up to the incident.

Peoria Avenue will be shut down as the investigation continues.

@PeoriapoliceAZ is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the area of 9800 W. Peoria Avenue. Peoria Avenue will be shut down between 9500-9900 while our Traffic Services Section investigates. #TrafficAlert #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/ZbkPcRqhcX — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) June 12, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.