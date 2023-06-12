Pedestrian dead after collision in Peoria
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Peoria on Monday afternoon. The crash happened near 99th and Peoria avenues around 3 p.m. Authorities are working to find out what led up to the incident.
Peoria Avenue will be shut down as the investigation continues.
