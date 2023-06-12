110 ° Day Contest
Pedestrian dead after collision in Peoria

The crash happened near 99th and Peoria avenues.
The crash happened near 99th and Peoria avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Peoria on Monday afternoon. The crash happened near 99th and Peoria avenues around 3 p.m. Authorities are working to find out what led up to the incident.

Peoria Avenue will be shut down as the investigation continues.

