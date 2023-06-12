NAU’s Men’s Cross Country team celebrated for championship win at White House

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Northern Arizona University men’s cross country team went to Washington, D.C. over the weekend to celebrate their achievements.

President Joe Biden is honoring college sports teams of both men’s and women’s NCAA Champions from this past season to highlight the teams’ and colleges’ accomplishments on Monday at the White House. Unfortunately, the president was unable to be present for the event as he was undergoing a root canal, but Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the celebrations.

A special celebration for a special accomplishment! 🤩



Men’s cross country celebrated their national title at the White House this morning!#RaiseTheFlag | #BigSkyXC pic.twitter.com/shdjavq59V — NAU Athletics (@NAUAthletics) June 12, 2023

The NAU Lumberjacks just took their third consecutive NCAA Men’s Cross Country National Championship win. All five scores also took the All-American honors for a total of 83 points to NAU. The team tied originally with Oklahoma State but landed the tiebreak for the National Champions title.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.