NAU’s Men’s Cross Country team celebrated for championship win at White House

NAU's cross-country Lumberjacks team was honored over the weekend at the White House in Washington, D.C.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Northern Arizona University men’s cross country team went to Washington, D.C. over the weekend to celebrate their achievements.

President Joe Biden is honoring college sports teams of both men’s and women’s NCAA Champions from this past season to highlight the teams’ and colleges’ accomplishments on Monday at the White House. Unfortunately, the president was unable to be present for the event as he was undergoing a root canal, but Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the celebrations.

The NAU Lumberjacks just took their third consecutive NCAA Men’s Cross Country National Championship win. All five scores also took the All-American honors for a total of 83 points to NAU. The team tied originally with Oklahoma State but landed the tiebreak for the National Champions title.

