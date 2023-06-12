110 ° Day Contest
Mild Monday, mid-week warm up coming for central Arizona

110 Holding Off-For Now
The trough delivering our cool temperatures should weaken by the middle of the week, with...
The trough delivering our cool temperatures should weaken by the middle of the week, with triple digits returning to the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What an incredible day to start the second full week of June because it doesn’t feel like it! After weekend highs of 96 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday, highs this Monday have been hovering around the upper 80s to low 90s, some 10 degrees off the average!

So far this month of June, we have had nine days (counting today) below average. Our normal high is 104 for this time of year. Expect clear skies and a mild night tonight, with lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s, below the nightly low average of 77 degrees. Tuesday, expect another cooler-than-average day under sunny skies with highs in the mid 90′s. There is a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley and Maricopa County for unhealthy ozone levels, so try to carpool or combine your errands if you can.

The trough delivering our cool temperatures should weaken by the middle of the week, with triple digits returning to the Valley. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 100s across the Valley under mostly clear skies and a quick warm-up on Thursday and Friday with highs around 105. It will start to feel like a typical June with sunny and dry conditions Saturday, with highs topping out between 106-108 in some of the Valley’s hottest spots.

Confidence is pretty low at this point, anywhere from 10-20% of highs reaching 110 on Saturday. The average first day of 110 (1991-2020) is June 11, so it looks like we will be pass that mark for this year. The earliest 110-degree day was May 8, 1989.

