Mild Monday across Arizona but weather changes ahead this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and very mild weather is on tap for the Valley today. Look for a high temperature this afternoon in the Valley of just 93 degrees, which is more than10 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

As an area of low pressure moves across Northern Arizona, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the High Country today. Dry lightning and new wildfires are of concern.

Temperatures slowly warm in the week ahead as low pressure weakens over the West. Upper 90s are in the forecast for the Valley Tuesday, with 103 to 104 Wednesday and Thursday, then highs near 107 by the weekend. That will mark the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this summer.

Breezy afternoons and evenings can be expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather is likely to return next week.

