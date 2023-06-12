Maricopa County Animal Care & Control reaches over-capacity status

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) facilities are over-capacity again and need the public’s help to find good homes for the animals in their care.

779 dogs are now being cared for at the center, and because of this, all dogs who are already spayed and neutered have had their adoption fees completely waived. Since last Friday, 143 dogs have shown up at the shelter--79 of which have been adopted. The center’s goal is to have more dogs adopted by the 4th of July, especially since that is peak drop-off season at the center.

MCACC’s goal by the end of the week is to have 200 dogs adopted by the community by Sunday, June 18. Want to see who qualifies for free adoption status today? Click here for the directory of adoptable pets that are eligible.

If you can’t adopt, there are plenty of other ways to help the center. You can volunteer with MCACC, consider fostering a shelter pet here, and access various pet services and resources. You can also learn about licensing your dog, where to access replacement tags, and pay your licensing balance here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.