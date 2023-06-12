110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control reaches over-capacity status

Pinal County Animal Care and Control says they've tried social media, newsletters and adoption perks, but they keep getting more animals.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) facilities are over-capacity again and need the public’s help to find good homes for the animals in their care.

779 dogs are now being cared for at the center, and because of this, all dogs who are already spayed and neutered have had their adoption fees completely waived. Since last Friday, 143 dogs have shown up at the shelter--79 of which have been adopted. The center’s goal is to have more dogs adopted by the 4th of July, especially since that is peak drop-off season at the center.

MCACC’s goal by the end of the week is to have 200 dogs adopted by the community by Sunday, June 18. Want to see who qualifies for free adoption status today? Click here for the directory of adoptable pets that are eligible.

If you can’t adopt, there are plenty of other ways to help the center. You can volunteer with MCACC, consider fostering a shelter pet here, and access various pet services and resources. You can also learn about licensing your dog, where to access replacement tags, and pay your licensing balance here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
The man went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.
Deputies recover, identify body of swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
David Hahn Osowski, 43, is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after wife found shot to death inside Mesa home

Latest News

31-year-old Charles Norice was in a fight with another man when he allegedly shot a woman.
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills innocent partygoer after fight in Mesa
Oscar Ocon faces first-degree murder charges.
Docs: Glendale Little Caesar’s shooter admits to killing co-worker, stomping on head
SRP is offering home installation services on electric vehicle chargers to all customers who...
SRP offering home installation services for EV charging stations
There are several free summer concerts coming up at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
Chandler Center for the Arts announces summer concert series lineup