Hours-long rescue ends with Yavapai County deputy saving hiker with broken leg

The hiker was bleeding profusely, so the deputy made a tourniquet to keep her from losing blood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nearly four-hour rescue ended with a Yavapai County deputy saving a hiker who fell and broke her leg on a Prescott trail last week. On June 7, deputies received a 911 call from a woman screaming for help, but the line dropped. However, dispatchers were able to trace the call to the Granite Dells Flume Trail near Watson Lake. Investigators say while deputies were on their way to find the hiker, dispatchers were able to get her back on the line. She said she was hiking when she fell six feet, broke her leg and was bleeding.

One deputy who knew the trail began the trek through thick brush and debris before crossing knee-high waters in Granite Creek, investigators said. He then climbed up boulders to get to the Flume Trail and continued to hike for another quarter mile, where he found the woman below a boulder and partially in the creek.

The hiker was bleeding profusely, so the deputy made a tourniquet to keep her from losing blood. Authorities said he also crawled into the water, used his knee to relieve pressure on the woman’s wound, and continued talking to her so she wouldn’t pass out. However, the deputy had no phone service, so he had to get to high ground for help. “I climbed back to the trail and was able to radio my Sergeant and have him relay that we needed medical ASAP. Radio signal was still bad so I switched to Fire Mutual Aide on my radio and was able to get in contact with responding fire personnel. Once contact was made with fire, I was able to guide them to my location and they took over emergency aid,” the deputy said.

Prescott firefighters jumped in to help the woman, and 11 Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team Back County Unit members evacuated her from the trail. She was flown to a Deer Valley hospital. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

