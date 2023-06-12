Former Arizona Dept. of Education employee indicted on fraud, computer tampering

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona Department of Education employee has been indicted on six felony counts of tampering and fraud after allegedly funneling nearly $2 million over the span of four years.

According to the state auditor, Tyler Grandil, the former Future Farmers of America executive secretary, opened a secret checking account back in 2011 and through 2015, deposited $1.7 million that should have been deposited into a department checking account. The report says that Grandil altered accounting records to hide his alleged crime. “Without the Department’s or AZFFA’s knowledge, Mr. Grandil spent this money for AZFFA and personal purposes,” the news release said.

State auditors say it is difficult to determine what amount was used for his own personal use compared to the department since the accounting was comingled. However, a total of 28 checks worth $40,950 were determined to be issued to himself, his family memories, or their companies.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office handed down an indictment on May 31st on six counts of computer tampering and fraudulent schemes, a class 3 felony.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.