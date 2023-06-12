110 ° Day Contest
Former Arizona Dept. of Education employee indicted on fraud, computer tampering

Allegedly funneled $1.7 million of public monies into secret account.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office handed down an indictment on May 31st.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office handed down an indictment on May 31st.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona Department of Education employee has been indicted on six felony counts of tampering and fraud after allegedly funneling nearly $2 million over the span of four years.

According to the state auditor, Tyler Grandil, the former Future Farmers of America executive secretary, opened a secret checking account back in 2011 and through 2015, deposited $1.7 million that should have been deposited into a department checking account. The report says that Grandil altered accounting records to hide his alleged crime. “Without the Department’s or AZFFA’s knowledge, Mr. Grandil spent this money for AZFFA and personal purposes,” the news release said.

State auditors say it is difficult to determine what amount was used for his own personal use compared to the department since the accounting was comingled. However, a total of 28 checks worth $40,950 were determined to be issued to himself, his family memories, or their companies.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office handed down an indictment on May 31st on six counts of computer tampering and fraudulent schemes, a class 3 felony.

