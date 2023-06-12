110 ° Day Contest
Family, friends identify victims in small plane crash in Superstition Mountains

An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains on Saturday.
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains on Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The investigation continues into what went wrong on that small plane friends say was heading to Sedona on Saturday morning. The crash happened near the Superstition Mountains, east of Apache Junction.

Friends and family say the loss is being felt across the Valley, in Delaware, and in England where the victims were originally from. Stuart Gregory, 53, along with his friend Simon Nurrish died when their single-engine plane crashed near the mountains.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes the two left Falcon Field Airport in Mesa headed to Payson, but friends believe they were headed to Sedona. “As far as we’re aware, he was going to a friend’s for breakfast and that was organized and that wasn’t an unusual thing for them to do either,” said Samantha Bolitho, Gregory’s niece.

Gregory was a passenger in the plane, and Nurrish was the pilot. “They’ve been friends a long time, a long time,” she said. Nurrish had been flying across the country the past few weeks, leaving from Delaware in May where he was originally from, attending the Reno Air Show just a few days ago, and arriving in the Valley last Thursday.

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected in 2 to 3 weeks and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to email witness@NTSB.gov.

