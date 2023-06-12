Docs: Glendale Little Caesar’s shooter admits to killing co-worker, stomping on head

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents show a possible motive for a deadly workplace shooting at a pizzeria in Glendale late last week.

In court paperwork, investigators allege that 40-year-old Oscar Ocon killed a fellow employee at the Little Caesar’s near 43rd Avenue and Peoria on Friday, with the entire incident caught on surveillance video.

Glendale police were called to the shop just before 11 a.m. when a caller reported that Ocon shot another employee in the head and locked himself in the bathroom. Officers arrived and surrounded the plaza, and after a short time, Ocon exited and surrendered by himself.

Detectives say that Ocon was working as the victim was clocking into work. At that time, police say that Ocon stood behind him, fired multiple rounds, and walked away. After a few moments, the video captures him returning to stomp on the victim’s head three times with steel-toed boots. While it’s unclear how many rounds hit the victim, fifteen 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Detectives believed that the argument had started over something at a nearby Target a week prior. That’s where the victim reportedly made a “rude” comment about a police officer working security. The police officer allegedly complained to Target management who then told Little Caesar’s managers. That store is located on the other side of the parking lot and is often frequented by employees.

Investigators were also told by co-workers that the victim threatened to get a rifle and shoot Ocon and his family. In an interview, Ocon reportedly knew this, although the victim never told Ocon directly. On Thursday, the day before the shooting, Ocon reportedly overheard more threats against him and his family.

Court documents say that as Ocon confessed to the murder, he said to investigators, “I’m going to take him out before he does me.” Ocon said that he knew what he did wasn’t legal and wasn’t a case of self-defense but that he “wasn’t gonna live like that.” Court documents revealed that Ocon believed the victim often carried a gun and had seen it recently, but no gun was found in the victim’s backpack.

Ocon faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of disorderly conduct. He is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $1 million secured appearance bond.

