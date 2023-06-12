110 ° Day Contest
Chandler Center for the Arts announces summer concert series lineup

There are several free summer concerts coming up at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its 2023 Free Summer Concert series line-up which starts July 28!

Every Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. throughout the summer, you can enjoy great music outside by some of the great bands and musicians of Arizona. There will also be soda, wine, and drink options. An RSVP is requested, but all concerts are free.

At each concert, CCA will be hosting a flash ticket sale to an upcoming performance. Attendees are also invited to check out the Gallery to see the latest exhibit installment. All concerts will be live-streamed online, and you’ll get the link to access it when you RSVP here.

