Back to the triple digits for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a cooler day today compared to Saturday. Phoenix had a high temperature of 101 Saturday, and highs were in the mid-90s Sunday. We are tracking below-normal temperatures for the next few days, with highs in the mid-90s.

The low-pressure system to our west is to thank for bringing us these cooler temperatures and breezy to windy conditions across the state. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday for eastern Arizona, with wind gusts to 45 mph possible. The wind will die overnight, and temperatures will feel very nice waking up in the Valley for your Monday morning, in the mid to upper 60s. As this low-pressure system weakens, we will stay breezy with wind gusts to 20 mph in the Phoenix metro area on Monday.

Following this system, an upper-level ridge will build over Mexico and increase temperatures. We will return to the triple digits Wednesday, with the hottest temps of the week over the weekend near 106 degrees. We are not tracking any chance for rain for the lower deserts over the next few days.

