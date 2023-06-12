110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Korean Association hosts event to commemorate 70th Anniversary of the Korean War

Families of those who served in the Korean War say it often goes overlooked and want veterans to be remembered.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Korean Association hosted an event on Sunday to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the end of the Korean War and the beginning of an alliance between the United States and South Korea.

The event took place at Mesa Community College with guest speakers, K-pop dance performances and Taekwondo demonstrations.

Guest speakers included Dana Allmond, Director of the Arizona Department of Veteran’s Services, Tammy Robinson, President of Mesa Community College and Randy Pullen, former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. State Representative Ruben Gallego and Kim Woong, a Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, appeared in video messages.

The war started on June 25, 1950, when North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union, invaded South Korea, which had the support of the U.S. and other ally countries. Around 6.8 million Americans served in the Korean War. According to the Veterans Affairs, more than 54,000 Americans died before an armistice agreement was signed on July 27, 1953.

