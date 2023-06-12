110 ° Day Contest
73-year-old veteran gets college degree with help from Uber, Arizona State University

An Uber driver achieved his dream of getting a college degree thanks to his ride-sharing company’s partnership with Arizona State University.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Uber driver achieved his dream of getting a college degree thanks to his ride-sharing company’s partnership with Arizona State University.

Paul Spann, 73, is an army veteran, grandfather, Uber driver, and now a college graduate. He was able to get his degree through a partnership Uber has with ASU that provides drivers with free tuition for online degrees. Spann is part of the 130 Uber drivers who graduated fom ASU this year.

“Self-esteem is high. I never thought I could reach. It’s a dream. You see how. It never really grasp. But then, when it comes, it’s wonderful,” said Spann. Around 700 Uber drivers have gotten their degrees through this partnership since 2018.

Spann says he plans to pursue a Ph.D. in criminology, a promise he made to his mother. “So I can be called Dr. Spann like my mom always wanted me to be. She wanted me. And I wanted her to be proud of me.”

