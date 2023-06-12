110 ° Day Contest
3 displaced, dog dead after duplex apartment fire in central Phoenix

Phoenix Fire says the homeowners evacuated the building, and firefighters quickly extinguished...
Phoenix Fire says the homeowners evacuated the building, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are without a home, and a dog is dead after a duplex apartment complex caught fire in central Phoenix on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a duplex apartment near 24th Street and Indian School Road. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the roof of the complex. Phoenix Fire says the homeowners evacuated the building, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. One dog died in the fire, and three people were displaced. One person was treated for minor burns but refused to be taken to the hospital.

