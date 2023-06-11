110 ° Day Contest
Two teens hospitalized, police search for suspect after overnight crash in Phoenix

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for the suspect involved in an overnight crash that happened in Phoenix.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers found a stolen car passing through the area near 23rd and Northern avenues. When the vehicle pulled into an apartment complex, officers attempted to stop it, but the vehicle sped away. It then continued speeding down Butler Drive, ran the red light at 19th Avenue, and crashed suddenly into a block wall, metal fence, and fire hydrant.

Two teens were taken to a nearby hospital from the scene with serious injuries. A suspect left the scene and has not been found yet. Investigators are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash and are exploring leads for the suspect involved.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

