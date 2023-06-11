More 90s ahead before 100s return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another pleasant day is on tap in Phoenix with high temperatures well below normal for this time of year.

Highs will top around 93 degrees later on this afternoon with breezy conditions most of the morning and most of the day. Our normal high for this time of year is 103 degrees.

We have a wind advisory for northern in northeastern Arizona until 9 p.m. Sunday, with wind gusts of 45 mph possible. Please use caution outside as the winds could spread fires that start. We will keep in the 90s for the next several days, before returning to the 100-degree territory by the middle and end of next week in Phoenix.

