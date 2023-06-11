Man dead after reportedly being hit by car driven by girlfriend in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being hit by his girlfriend in north Phoenix Saturday night, police say.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident near 31st Avenue and Mandalay Lane. The caller said she ran over her boyfriend with her car while trying to drive away. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Marceliano Herrera lying on the road, and a woman trying to help him at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that Herrera was holding onto the car door while the woman was trying to leave. He fell, and then reportedly, she ran him over. She then stopped, called 911 and tried to help Herrera. Impairment was not a factor in the crash, and the driver was released pending the results of the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.