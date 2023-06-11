Man dead after being hit by alleged drunk driver in late-night Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another has been arrested after reportedly hitting him with a vehicle Saturday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a serious crash near 43rd and Glendale Avenue around 9:45 p.m. When they showed up, they found a car stopped on the road with 35-year-old Ricard Martinez on top of the car with severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver, 47-year-old Matthew Rhoades, stayed at the scene and was uninjured. Investigators learned that Martinez was crossing the road mid-block when he was hit by Rhoades, who was headed east. He was found to be driving under the influence during the crash. Rhoades was arrested and booked for aggravated DUI, and his license has been suspended.

